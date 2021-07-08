Advertisement

Michigan State Police planning abbreviated academy for current police officers

35 law enforcement officials with at least two years of experience are invited to apply for lateral transfers
Michigan State Police trooper
Michigan State Police trooper(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Current police officers hoping to make a change have a new option from the Michigan State Police.

The department is planning an abbreviated 10-week Trooper Recruit School for March 2022 open only for current police officers. The academy is less than half of the length of most Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit Schools, which last 26 weeks.

Experienced recruits will learn in a more relaxed environment with more autonomy than most trooper recruit schools to encourage critical thinking and problem solving skills. Recruits will be allowed to leave the Michigan State Police training facility over the last few weeks with no requirement to stay overnight.

“As we continue to improve and modernize our recruiting and selection processes, holding a lateral entry recruit school for licensed police officers is a logical next step,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Many other state police agencies across the country have similar successful programs and I’m pleased to offer this opportunity for officers here in our state.”

Michigan State Police hope to welcome 35 recruits with at least two years of law enforcement experience in good standing to the 141st Trooper Recruit School next spring. Applications will be processed as they are received on a first come, first served basis.

Click here for information about how to apply for lateral transfers to the Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
Rachael Ames
Burton woman charged with misdemeanor child abuse after 2-year-old found alone
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
GM's Flint assembly plant.
General Motors still hiring in Flint three weeks after job fair
5-year-old Aaliyah Booker died after this home near Linwood in Bay County caught fire late...
5-year-old girl killed in Bay County house fire

Latest News

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Gladwin County couple killed in crash with dump truck
Port Austin tornado damage
Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Huron County after tornado
Genesee County Jail IGNITE program graduates.
Genesee County Jail IGNITE program partners with Hurley Medical Center
A Flint woman is taking action on the heels of the ongoing struggle with blight and trash pickup.
Flint community members take action during city’s trash struggles