Michigan State Police planning abbreviated academy for current police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Current police officers hoping to make a change have a new option from the Michigan State Police.

The department is planning an abbreviated 10-week Trooper Recruit School for March 2022 open only for current police officers. The academy is less than half of the length of most Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit Schools, which last 26 weeks.

Experienced recruits will learn in a more relaxed environment with more autonomy than most trooper recruit schools to encourage critical thinking and problem solving skills. Recruits will be allowed to leave the Michigan State Police training facility over the last few weeks with no requirement to stay overnight.

“As we continue to improve and modernize our recruiting and selection processes, holding a lateral entry recruit school for licensed police officers is a logical next step,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Many other state police agencies across the country have similar successful programs and I’m pleased to offer this opportunity for officers here in our state.”

Michigan State Police hope to welcome 35 recruits with at least two years of law enforcement experience in good standing to the 141st Trooper Recruit School next spring. Applications will be processed as they are received on a first come, first served basis.

Click here for information about how to apply for lateral transfers to the Michigan State Police.

