NBA hopeful Jaire Grayer is focused on improving his game and community

Grayer is hosting shooting clinics for young ballers in Flint
By Brandon Green
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After not getting drafted into the NBA draft in 2020, Jaire Grayer joined the Flint United pro basketball team.

While leading the team in points and rebounds per game, Grayer also wanted to help young basketball player start their career with shooting clinics in Flint.

