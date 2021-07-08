Six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels closed to swimming

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials have closed six beaches around Mid-Michigan after routine sampling found excessive levels of bacteria.

Swimmers are advised to avoid all six beaches until further notice. Local health departments will continue testing the water and advise when swimming is safe again.

The closed beaches are:

Beaverton City Park on Ross Lake in Gladwin County has been closed to swimming for eight days and previously was closed for one day in June.

Brissette Beach Township Park and South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County both closed for the first time this season on Thursday.

Gladwin City Park on the Cedar River closed on Thursday and previously was closed for one day in June.

Denton Township Public Beach on Houghton Lake in Roscommon County closed on Thursday for the first time this season.

Stratford Woods Park Beach on Kiwassee Lake in Midland closed on Thursday for the second time this season. The beach previously was closed for six days in June before reopening.

Health officials say the higher levels of bacterial contamination likely are the result of runoff from heavy rains this month entering waterways.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.