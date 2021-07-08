Advertisement

Slowly drying out into the weekend

A few small rain chances remain
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple of low pressure systems moving along a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the forecast today. We’ll be cooler today and mild again tomorrow as we dry out. After being a little humid today we’ll turn less muggy tomorrow, too.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s with a W to NW wind at 5-10mph. Scattered showers and storms will move through the area through the afternoon before starting to diminish later this evening.

Spotty showers are possible overnight and into early tomorrow morning before skies start to clear. We’ll have more sun for Friday afternoon and great weather will continue into Saturday and most of Sunday.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s further north and near 60 further south. Highs tomorrow will be back around 75, then we’ll be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday!

