Three shot and killed in Flint on Wednesday, another critically injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a total of three deadly shootings and a fourth that caused critical injuries in about 12 hours on Wednesday.

The latest incident was a shooting in the 4200 block of Clio Road around 11:45 p.m. Police say a 29-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the middle of a parking lot.

Police arrested a suspect in the investigation, but no formal charges had been announced by Thursday morning.

Two others died after a pair of shootings about five hours apart earlier on Wednesday.

A man died inside a residence near the intersection of Third and Church streets in the downtown area around 11 a.m. Flint Police Department Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said one arrest has been made in that case and police are not looking for additional suspects.

The other deadly shooting happened a few miles north near the intersection of Clio Road and Chateau Drive before 3:45 p.m. Police on scene confirmed that one man is dead, but no other details about the case were available.

Flint police had not announced any arrests or released any suspect information related to that shooting by Thursday morning.

A fourth man received critical injuries after being shot with a rifle in the 2600 block of Ridgeview Court around 12:40 p.m. No suspect information has been released in that case.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The Flint Police Department was planning a press conference on Thursday to discuss the latest outbreak of violence. Stay with ABC12 News for a full report on what investigators say.

