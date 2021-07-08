Advertisement

Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Huron County after tornado

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a State of Emergency for Huron County and two other areas after tornadoes and flooding caused widespread damage last month.

Ionia County also saw damage from a separate tornado while Washtenaw County sustained damage from flooding. The declarations announced Thursday expand a previous State of Emergency issued for Wayne County after flooding damaged hundreds of homes and closed freeways for days.

“The residents of these three counties have suffered significant hardship due to the recent severe weather,” said Whitmer. “Adding the counties to the declaration commits available state resources to help the communities as they rebuild and recover.”

RELATED: Tornado clean up and power restoration continue around Port Austin

Several homes sustained serious damage in the Port Austin area from an EF-2 tornado that touched down on June 26. The State of Emergency allows state government agencies to assist local authorities with their response to the disaster and make more resources available.

