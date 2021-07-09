Advertisement

Afternoon sun!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of the cold front that brought us rain yesterday, we have cooler and drier air in place, and with high pressure dropping in from the north, we’ll see clearing skies, too.

Today’s highs will be around 75 degrees with morning clouds clearing out. With sunny skies this afternoon, low humidity levels, and a lighter northerly breeze – get outdoors! Great evening to have a bonfire as well with temps slowly falling into the 60s as winds become light and variable.

Tonight we’ll stay clear with lows in the lower 50s for most, some inland may see upper 40s.

We’ll have another beautiful day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s! Winds out of the ESE at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the mid 70s.

Clouds move in overnight into Sunday from south to north. Showers look to develop later Sunday afternoon/evening with rain chances continuing into next week.

