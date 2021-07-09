Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
Swimmers are urged to avoid six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels.
Six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels closed to swimming
GM's Flint assembly plant.
General Motors still hiring in Flint three weeks after job fair
Flint police are investigating a homicide at Third and Church streets near the downtown area.
Three shot and killed in Flint on Wednesday, another critically injured
Rachael Ames
Burton woman charged with misdemeanor child abuse after 2-year-old found alone

Latest News

The White House said Friday that fully vaccinated people don't need a booster shot right now,...
COVID: Pfizer, CDC disagree on whether booster shots needed soon
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden tells Putin that Russia must crack down on cybercriminals
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast
The world’s favorite TV families