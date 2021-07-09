Charlottesville, Va., plans to remove Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A new wave of no parking signs and fencing is up around Charlottesville’s two Confederate statues as the city readies to relocate them, WVIR reported.

It was furor about the Confederate statues that drew white supremacists to the city, leading to deadly violence at the “Unite the Right” in 2017.

Signs could be seen around Court Square and Market Street Park early Friday banning public parking all day Saturday.

The city announced that a “removal project” for the statues of Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson will get underway sometime Saturday. Their stone bases will be left in place and will be removed at a later date.

According to the city, both statues will be stored in a secure location on city property until City Council makes a final decision on disposition.

Charlottesville had briefly blocked off some parking spaces near the Jackson statue Thursday so crews could do some tree trimming.

Now, fencing is blocking people from getting near that statue, as well as the one of Lee.

The City Council recently approved setting aside $1 million for the relocate and or covering of these two statues, as well as the statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

Copyright 2021 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.