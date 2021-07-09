Flint launches new initiative to support small businesses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is highlighting it’s small businesses with the new “Enjoy. Shop. Love. Flint. Support small business” initiative.

The goal of the campaign is to change the narrative about doing business in the city. People visit cities and walk away with stories to tell.

“You’re not bringing back stories about the national chain that you ate at the national retailer that you went and shopped at that you could buy anything online from them anywhere. You are talking about that place that is special to that location,” said Flint Economic Development Director Khalfani Stephens.

Those stories that drive tourism and economic development.

“That is why small business is so integral to the success of Flint or the success of any community,” Stephens said.

Flint’s Economic Development Department is telling the stories of Flint’s small businesses through the launch of their “Enjoy. Shop. Love. Flint. Support Small Business” initiative.

“We hear this narrative about all of the things that are not in Flint what’s not here, what we’re lacking,” Stephens said. “Sixty percent of all of small business in Genesee County are located in Flint.”

The 8 Ten Nail Bar is one of those businesses, located in the heart of downtown Flint and owned by a husband and wife team.

“I’ve always wanted to live in downtown Flint,” said owner Natalie Kadie. “My husband and I decided to move downtown, and being down here just made us want to help with the revitalization of downtown and open a business.”

They are adding to the storyline of Flint’s burgeoning small business community.

“The experience that we have had here has been very fantastic,” Kadie said. “The people that we get to meet, the traffic. We have been doing very well since being in downtown Flint.”

The city of Flint has several resources to help small businesses, no matter what stage they’re in. For more information, contact the Flint Economic Development Department.

