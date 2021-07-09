Flint police looking for woman missing since Thursday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a woman missing from Flint since Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Emma Jane Mathieson, who was last seen walking away from her residence on Lomita Avenue in Flint around 3 or 4 p.m.

She was described as 5-foot-2 and 213 pounds with graying black hair and brown eyes. There was no description of what she was wearing or where she may have been walking when she was last seen.

Anyone who sees Mathieson should call 911 immediately or the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6801.

