Advertisement

Flint police looking for woman missing since Thursday afternoon

Emma Jane Mathieson
Emma Jane Mathieson(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a woman missing from Flint since Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Emma Jane Mathieson, who was last seen walking away from her residence on Lomita Avenue in Flint around 3 or 4 p.m.

She was described as 5-foot-2 and 213 pounds with graying black hair and brown eyes. There was no description of what she was wearing or where she may have been walking when she was last seen.

Anyone who sees Mathieson should call 911 immediately or the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6801.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
Swimmers are urged to avoid six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels.
Six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels closed to swimming
GM's Flint assembly plant.
General Motors still hiring in Flint three weeks after job fair
Flint police are investigating a homicide at Third and Church streets near the downtown area.
Three shot and killed in Flint on Wednesday, another critically injured
Rachael Ames
Burton woman charged with misdemeanor child abuse after 2-year-old found alone

Latest News

June is pride month, dedicated to celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and...
Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures
We're in the peak season for ticks and this summer, experts are warning as they see an...
Tick Season: How to protect your pet and yourself
An EF-2 tornado damaged several homes around Port Austin on June 26, 2021.
“It’s a complete miracle:” Port Austin on road to recovery thanks to kindness of strangers
Terence Green.
‘Abnormal day’: Flint police investigating four shootings, three deaths in 12 hours