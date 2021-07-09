Genesee County Land Bank partners with University of Michigan to curb illegal dumping

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With frequent reports of illegal dumping in Flint, the Genesee County Land Bank is working with the University of Michigan on a series of solutions to the chronic problem.

Over 80% of volunteer groups with the land bank’s Clean & Green program report illegal dumping activity on vacant lots they help maintain. They say contractors and homeowners regularly dump construction debris, furniture, tires and other junk in Flint.

The University of Michigan’s Youth Violence Prevention Center is working with the land bank to design and research various measures to stop illegal dumping.

Land bank workers will help Clean & Green volunteers clean up vacant lots in known illegal dumping hot spots using dumpsters provided by the Flint Blight Office. Volunteer groups then can select options for preventing more illegal dumping:

Solar powered lights to illuminate the lots all night.

Trail cameras to photograph or videotape illegal dumpers in the act.

Installing physical barriers to limit access to the lots.

Planting gardens along the edges of vacant lots to provide a natural barrier.

Land bank crews and volunteers already have been working to clean up several lots and installation of preventative measures will begin this weekend. More cleanups and installations will continue through the growing season into next fall.

Later, University of Michigan researchers will evaluate which interventions were most effective in stopping illegal dumpers.

“We hope that through this process, we can create a model for effective illegal dumping prevention that can be used in other areas through the city,” said Michael Freeman, executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank.

Residents can continue reporting illegal dumping to the Flint Blight Office at 810-237-2090 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

