Help for those with stress urinary incontinence

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
An estimated 15 million women in the U.S. deal with stress urinary incontinence, an accidental leak of urine after pressure on the bladder from movement, a cough or a sneeze. A new procedure being used in the United States could help these women get the help they need.

Playing pat-a-cake wasn’t as easy as pie for Nicole Murphy. In fact, doing anything with her daughter was daunting.

“Very embarrassing and terrifying,” shared Nicole.

Nicole had stress urinary incontinence. She couldn’t do this without leaking.

“So I went from carrying a change of clothes for my daughter to carrying a change of clothes for me,” continued Nicole.

Stress urinary incontinence is caused by weakness in the pelvic floor. About one in three women have it at some point in their lives. Childbirth is the main cause.

Ravi Bukkapatnam, MD, Urologist, Tampa General Hospital explained, “What happens is the urethra loses support that it used to have and so women will leak typically starting with coughing and sneezing, lifting, laughing, jumping that kind of activity.”

Doctor Ravi used Bulkamid to put a stop to her problem. The Bulkamid bulking agent is injected into the urethral wall.

“It’s a clear gel that is easily injected and can take shape and can really bolster the urethra. People have been trying to fix stress incontinence for the last 30 plus 40 years,” stated Dr. Ravi.

Bulkamid has finally fixed Nicole’s problem.

“I am ecstatic. I love my new urethra. I love the fact that I can be active with my daughter,” smiled Nicole.

Enjoying playtime without worry.

Doctors say there are minimal, if any, side effects compared to sling surgery for urinary incontinence. Bulkamid was approved by the FDA in December.

