Huron County tax preparer accused of embezzling from two businesses

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County woman who promised to handle payroll and taxes for two businesses, instead is accused of stealing from them for almost a decade.

The Huron County prosecutor discussed how she got away with it for so long and what businesses should do to avoid becoming victims of a similar crime.

Katherine Bankson shares the advice of “don’t let the government keep it” on her website for Key North Bookkeeping and Tax Service customers. The 66-year-old from Port Hope is now charged with keeping her clients’ money.

“Supposedly, this came about with the IRS sending notices to one of the victims that you haven’t paid your quarterly payments and then they started looking back at how many payments that were missed,” said Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski.

He said two businesses in the area hired Bankson as their bookkeeper to handle payroll and taxes.

But dating back to January 2014, authorities believe she was taking the money owed to the IRS. This scheme alleged to have lasted through December 2020.

Rutkowski says the Michigan State Police have been investigating Bankson for some time. Investigators believe she stole a combined $150,000 from the two businesses, leading Rutkowski to charge her with two felony counts of embezzlement.

She is scheduled for another court appearance later this month and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

“One of these victims I talked to multiple times as it was progressing through the investigative stage. Very nice people,” Rutkowski said. “And that’s always the disheartening thing, is because these individuals are working, trying to make a living with their businesses and then they’re dealt this hand by somebody.”

He said the IRS is still coming after these victims asking for the money owed to the government. Rutkowski said he plans to ask Bankson to pay that back to the businesses, but it’s not clear what she did with the money.

In the last 13 years as prosecutor, Rutkowski said he’s dealt with several embezzlement cases. He advises businesses to keep close tabs on their money.

“Do your due diligence in double checking things,” he said. “I mean, you’re not gonna check the books all the time for everybody, but to monitor what’s going on.”

Any other businesses that work with Bankson and believe they may be victims of embezzlement should call Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.