JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Friday brought a welcome change in weather conditions across Mid-Michigan.  Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms were replaced by sunshine, light breezes, and comfortable temperature / humidity combinations.  With a good bit of starlight expected overnight, temperatures will settle through the 50s early Saturday morning, so we’ll have a good opportunity to give our air conditioners a break.  Our “normal” low temperature is right at the 60-degree mark.

Saturday will be another dandy of a day across the ABC12 viewing area.  Bright sunshine in the morning will give temperatures a nice jump-start.  Ultimately, we will see highs in the afternoon in the 70s, to around 80.  The exception will be along the Lake Huron shoreline where onshore breezes will hold readings back a little bit.  We will see some clouds build in as the day wears on.  In general, the farther south you are, the more clouds you will see.

More cloud cover is expected for Sunday, so highs for the day will likely be a skosh lower than the readings we will enjoy Saturday.  As the day wears on, some rain will begin to work into lower Michigan from the southwest.  The southern parts of the viewing area will get into some rain before the day is out.  For the northern parts of the area, the rain might not move in until after the sun sets.  We’ll discuss when our next batch of widespread rain is due to move back into Mid-Michigan on ABC12 News - JR

