Legal motions heard in DeLand, diocese lawsuits

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - While he’s out of prison, a mid-Michigan priest is still in legal trouble, as he faces three lawsuits stemming from his criminal case.

Robert DeLand was released from prison in April after serving two years for sexual misconduct and distributing a controlled substance.

At least one of the lawsuits claims he groomed and molested a male teenager.

The law firm representing the three plaintiffs who were the victims in the criminal cases wants to hear more from a diocese advisory board that investigated a complaint against Deland back in 2006.

A Zoom hearing was held today regarding three individual lawsuits involving DeLand.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs, identified in court records as John Doe 1, 2 and 3, is asking Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre’ Borrello to allow seven members of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw’s advisory review board to be available for depositions.

“It is clear that he was investigated by the diocese review board in 2006,” said attorney Alec Ohryn during today’s hearing.

Ohryn wants to depose the seven people who were on that review board 15 years ago. The review board investigates complaints against clergy members.

“They are the best individuals that could tell us exactly what the church knew and when about Robert Deland’s proclivity to younger boys,” he said.

Thomas Rheaume is the attorney for the diocese and the estate of the late Bishop Joseph Cistone, who are also named as defendants in the lawsuits.

Rheaume argued against having the review board members deposed, saying the First Amendment prohibits any inquiry into the employment decisions of clergy.

“We are not protecting facts, what the diocese knew, when it knew, what it did about it, we are not protecting that, we are solely protecting the review board members from being deposed about their determination whether a particular individual, in this case DeLand, should have continued in ministry,” said Rheaume.

Judge Borrello told the attorneys he hoped to make a ruling on the motion before August.

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw removed DeLand from priestly duties two years ago.

A decision on whether DeLand would officially be removed as a priest would come from the Congregation for Doctrine of the Faith.

That decision has not been made at this time.

We contacted Robert DeLand today, but he said he had no comment at this time.

