Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s attorney general is investigating after a Republican-led state legislative committee said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends.

A spokeswoman for Democrat Dana Nessel says the department accepted the request from state Sen. Ed McBroom and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs. Michigan State Police are assisting.

Election night results in rural Antrim County initially erroneously showed a victory for Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump. But it was attributed to human errors, not any problems with machines, and corrected.

A hand recount validated the results as accurate. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the audit of ballots conducted in December found 12 more votes for Trump, who lost Michigan by over 154,000 votes.

A lawsuit contesting the county’s election process was dismissed in May after the judge ruled there was no more relief to grant the resident who filed it.

