Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan elections bureau has determined that a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures.

A report says that Fair and Equal Michigan gathered nearly 299,000 signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed. Election staffers ruled signatures ineligible because the signers weren’t registered voters or there were address or other errors.

Fair and Equal Michigan says the Bureau of Elections improperly tossed thousands of valid signatures. The Board of State Canvassers meets Tuesday to consider a recommendation to not certify the initiative.

The group submitted petition language to the Board of State Canvassers in Lansing that seeks to initiate legislation amending the state’s Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976.

The law outlaws discrimination based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status. The citizen-led initiative would clarify that the law bars discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

LGBTQ groups asked the Michigan Civil Rights Commission to include them under the Elliott Larsen law in 2017. Former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette issued an opinion in 2018 saying LBGTQ issues were not covered by the law, however.

