Michigan reports 672 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths over three days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly this week compared to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 672 new COVID-19 illnesses from Wednesday through Friday for a total of 896,067. That is a daily average of about 224 new cases over the three days, which is the highest increases in a month.

Michigan only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 26 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,801.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded this week to over 13,000 tests completed per day after dropping to the lowest level in 15 months last weekend. The percentage of positive tests remained below 2% all week and settled at 1.76% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly this week. As of Friday, 278 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 13 fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 211 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased to new lows for 2021. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 58 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 22 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are six fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.473 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.044 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.782 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.037 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.863 million people statewide. A total of 52.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 62.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,600 cases and 907 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,041 cases and 607 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Arenac, 1,093 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,599 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Clare, 2,057 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 1,922 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 3,248 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,060 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,811 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Isabella, 5,404 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,861 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 6,878 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,479 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 585 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,623 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,745 cases and 107 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Tuscola, 4,889 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

