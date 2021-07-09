Advertisement

Multiple house fires reported in Flint within about 5 minutes

Smoke from two house fires in Flint was visible on the horizon from I-69 on Friday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was busy battling multiple house fires reported minutes apart on Friday afternoon.

The first fire was reported at the intersection of Utah and Franklin streets on the city’s east side around 5:25 p.m. Fire crews on the scene say the house was abandoned and no injuries were reported.

The second fire was reported about five minutes later in the 1800 block of Cadillac Street just west of the downtown area. Fire officials could not immediately confirm whether that houses was occupied or whether anyone was injured.

Both fires appeared to be out by 6:20 p.m.

