Officially a go: 63rd Mackinac Bridge Walk plans confirmed for Labor Day

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority removed any doubt about its plans for Labor Day.

The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk tradition officially is back for a 63rd year on Sept. 6. Last year was the only time since the bridge opened in 1958 that the public hasn’t been allowed to walk across on Labor Day.

“I am thrilled that the Mackinac Bridge Authority has enabled the Labor Day Bridge Walk, a cherished tradition, to move forward this year,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “After the year we have all had, I know how excited we are to get back to activities and attending events that we all love.”

No busing will be available across the bridge, which will be closed to traffic entirely from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day. Instead, walkers have three options:

Start on one end, walk to the middle, turn around and walk back to where they started.

Leave a vehicle on one side of the bridge, drive another vehicle across the bridge before 6 a.m., walk all 5 miles across and drive the first vehicle back to where they started walking.

Walk all the way across the bridge, turn around on the other end and walk all the way back -- a total of 10 miles.

Nobody will be allowed to cross the midpoint of the bridge after 10 a.m., so people who choose the 10-mile option will have to find their own transportation across the bridge if they get stranded on the other end away from their vehicle.

All walkers have to start their trek by 11:30 a.m.

The Mackinac Bridge Walk attracts about 25,000 to 30,000 people every year on Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.