Advertisement

Officially a go: 63rd Mackinac Bridge Walk plans confirmed for Labor Day

Thousands of people are expected to walk across the bridge or go halfway and turn around on Sept. 6
The Mackinac Bridge flies an American flag on Fourth of July.
The Mackinac Bridge flies an American flag on Fourth of July.(source: Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority removed any doubt about its plans for Labor Day.

The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk tradition officially is back for a 63rd year on Sept. 6. Last year was the only time since the bridge opened in 1958 that the public hasn’t been allowed to walk across on Labor Day.

“I am thrilled that the Mackinac Bridge Authority has enabled the Labor Day Bridge Walk, a cherished tradition, to move forward this year,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “After the year we have all had, I know how excited we are to get back to activities and attending events that we all love.”

No busing will be available across the bridge, which will be closed to traffic entirely from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day. Instead, walkers have three options:

  • Start on one end, walk to the middle, turn around and walk back to where they started.
  • Leave a vehicle on one side of the bridge, drive another vehicle across the bridge before 6 a.m., walk all 5 miles across and drive the first vehicle back to where they started walking.
  • Walk all the way across the bridge, turn around on the other end and walk all the way back -- a total of 10 miles.

Nobody will be allowed to cross the midpoint of the bridge after 10 a.m., so people who choose the 10-mile option will have to find their own transportation across the bridge if they get stranded on the other end away from their vehicle.

All walkers have to start their trek by 11:30 a.m.

The Mackinac Bridge Walk attracts about 25,000 to 30,000 people every year on Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
Swimmers are urged to avoid six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels.
Six Mid-Michigan beaches with high bacteria levels closed to swimming
GM's Flint assembly plant.
General Motors still hiring in Flint three weeks after job fair
Flint police are investigating a homicide at Third and Church streets near the downtown area.
Three shot and killed in Flint on Wednesday, another critically injured
Rachael Ames
Burton woman charged with misdemeanor child abuse after 2-year-old found alone

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $150 million investment in community parks and...
Whitmer re-elected to National Governors Association executive committee
The Genesee County Land Bank and University of Michigan are testing new measures to prevent...
Genesee County Land Bank partners with University of Michigan to curb illegal dumping
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WILX)
Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims
Emma Jane Mathieson
Flint police find woman missing since Thursday afternoon