Plan for new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control building moving forward

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/09/21)- It only takes a few minutes of talking with Director Bonnie Kanicki to recognize her love for the animals inside the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control building. That concern for their care and wellbeing is one reason why Kanicki is so excited that crews will soon break ground on a much needed new facility to care for the animals.

“Every day now is one day closer to us being fully functional in the new building, so we are elated,” said SCACC Director, Bonnie Kanicki.

Late last month the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved the building design and final budget on a new 8.5 million dollar building in Kochville Township.

Nearly three years after Saginaw County residents said yes to a millage renewal and increase to pay for it.

“The project was impacted by the pandemic no doubt we had anticipated it would be, but it wasn’t as drastic as we had anticipated or expected it might be other than we have to wait now until December to hold it up instead of September of next year, like we had anticipated,” Kanicki said.

And for Kanicki and her staff not a moment too soon.

The current facility on Gratiot former Rite Aid turned shelter has seen better days.

Kanicki says the building is in constant need of repairs and not equipped to deal with sick animals properly.

Something they won’t have to worry about in this new 23-thousand square foot facility.

The new shelter which will be three times the size of the current one, also includes a dog run training room to hold adoption and community events as well as more parking. It’s also close to SVSU, which Kanicki hopes leads to more student volunteers.

“So we’re very excited that this will be a place that totally engaging,” Kanicki said.

The new shelter is expected to open in December of 2022.

