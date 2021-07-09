Advertisement

Saginaw police looking for 93-year-old missing over 24 hours

Oscar Blue and his 2016 Jeep Renegade
Oscar Blue and his 2016 Jeep Renegade
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are asking the public to help look for a 93-year-old man, who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Oscar Blue, who suffers from the early stages of dementia, was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday near Fashion Square Mall. He may be driving a black 2016 Jeep Renegade with license plate No. BAT091.

A clothing description was not available Friday.

Anyone who sees Blue should call 911 or the Saginaw Police Department at 989-577-0671 immediately.

