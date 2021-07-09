Tick Season: How to protect your pet and yourself

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

We’re in the peak season for ticks and this summer, experts are warning as they see an explosion of these tiny potentially disease-carrying bugs in Michigan.

They can be as small as a poppy seed but health experts say as people return from their holiday travels or camping trips they should know how to check themselves and their pets.

Dog owner and frequent Thompson Road Regional Dog park visitor Mac says that all dog owners should know how to check their dogs for ticks.

“Typically, when you’re doing a tick check is you’re looking for, condensed areas on the dog you’re looking for usually groin areas, ear areas, any areas that could really hide a tick,” he said.

The CDC says that dogs are at high risk to tick bites which could cause tick-borne diseases.

A few ways they recommend how to protect your pet is to use a tick preventative product recommended by your veterinarian and to check for ticks daily after spending time outdoors.

Mac shared how he checks his pets after a day outdoors.

“We’ll check the ears. Check armpits, will do a rub down to the top coat. Just look for any bumps. Check the tummy….. Checking the groin area. Backs of the legs and then the tail.”

The CDC also says to check around the eyelids, under the collar and between the toes.

Tracee Willette the Owner of Above and Beyond Grooming in Flushing says after 40 years of grooming she’s never seen so many ticks come into her shop.

“Since the beginning of this year. We have had multiple ticks on dogs. In the past, we might find one here, one there. This year was the pulling four, five ticks off the same dog,” she said.

If you find a tick on your pet the CDC recommends you remove it right away to prevent your dog from getting sick.

The CDC says that the same goes for people as well.

If you spend time outdoors in any wooded or grassy areas, there’s a few areas they recommend you check:

- Under your arms

- In and around your ears

- Inside your belly button

- On the back of your knees

- In and around your hair

- Between your legs

- Around your waist

To find more information about ticks and how to prevent or properly remove them click on the CDC’s website: HERE.

