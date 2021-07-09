Westwood Heights school staff threaten legal action after board’s inaction

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Westwood Heights School District staff are threatening legal action after five months of investigations and no resolution to countless accusations of misconduct by the superintendent and his wife.

The investigations started with concerns about alleged racist and transphobic comments from Janette Toal, who teaches English at the Academy West alternative high school, online and in the classroom. She is the wife of Westwood Heights Superintendent Peter Toal.

In posts online, she criticized students who knelt for the national anthem and called Kwanzaa a made-up holiday.

Peter Toal is accused of writing student passes with racial connotations, retaliating against staff who complained about him or his wife and misusing federal dollars. Both Toals have been on paid administrative leave since February.

A group of anonymous teachers spoke with ABC12 News in February about years of working in a toxic environment. The Westwood Heights school board started an investigation, ended it over concerns of bias and engaged an outside law firm to start a new investigation into the Toals.

The school board sent a letter to the anonymous teachers’ attorney saying the outside investigation is complete and Janette Toal violated a district policy. But the letter makes no mention of consequences for her or the allegations against her husband.

“That letter gives us nothing. It gives us no solace in knowing anything more than we’ve already known,” said Attorney Trachelle Young, who represents Westwood Heights teachers and support staff.

Young said it was already clear that Janette Toal violated the Staff Education Technology Acceptable Use and Safety policy. It says the school board respects First Amendment rights, but “those rights do not include permission to post inflammatory comments that could compromise the District’s mission, undermine staff relationships, or cause a substantial disruption to the school environment.”

So the disappointment and anxiety continues for Young’s clients. She hasn’t seen the results of the independent investigation, but can’t understand how the superintendent was left out of that letter and why no consequences are listed for Janette Toal knowing the concerns her clients raised.

“Basically, they’ve been on paid vacation. And you know, until we can get more transparency, more communication and most of all more action, you know, it’s problematic for us,” Young said.

She pointed out that board members have had several closed door sessions -- at least one with the investigators. She’s asking what’s taking so long to get to the conclusion she believes should be firing the couple.

“In a school district where the high percentage of your students are minority and you choose to disrespect that percentage of your population, that’s problematic and it does not contribute to a conducive learning environment,” Young said.

She and some of her clients plan to attend next week’s board meeting. If their voices aren’t heard, she says the next step is legal action.

