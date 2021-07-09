Advertisement

Whitmer re-elected to National Governors Association executive committee

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will continue serving on the executive committee for the National Governors Association.

State and U.S. territory governors voted to re-elect Whitmer to a third year in the association’s leadership. The National Governors Association shares best practices, addresses issues important to states and shares solutions that improve state governments.

“It is my honor to continue serving on the NGA’s Executive Committee, where Republicans and Democrats come together to tackle big issues with bold ideas,” said Whitmer. “I will bring a Michigander’s perspective to this national group and I look forward to learning from the diverse group of leaders who are all committed to collaborating on challenges we all face.”

Other governors elected to the executive committee include Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Doug Ducey of Arizona, Jared Polis of Colorado, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Whitmer first was elected to the executive committee in 2019 and was reappointed last year. She had a lead role in helping guide the National Governors Association and its members through the coronavirus pandemic over the past 16 months.

The National Governors Association appointment is Whitmer’s second high profile selection this week. President Joe Biden appointed her to the 10-member bipartisan Council of Governors on Thursday, which provides advice on homeland defense and national security issues.

