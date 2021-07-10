Advertisement

17 year old in critical condition following shooting in Flint

A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/2021) - Flint police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17 year old male.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Barbra Drive just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police believe four males were involved in the incident.

Two have been arrested and are in the Genesee County Jail.

Anyone with information should call Flint Police or Crimestoppers.

