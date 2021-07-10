Beautiful weather to begin the weekend, rain moves in tomorrow

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We saw some beautiful weather to wrap up the work week and today, we’ll do it again with a very pleasant start to the weekend here in Mid-Michigan.

It’s a cool start to our Saturday but we’ll see plenty of sunshine today, especially this morning. Clouds will begin to build in from south to north during the afternoon, but we should stay rain-free. Very comfortable temperatures (and humidity) are expected with highs in the upper 70s. It is going to be a really nice day to get outside. Overnight, clouds continue to move in out ahead of our next storm system that will bring our next chance for rain tomorrow. A warm front will slide into Mid-Michigan on Sunday and this will bring some rain throughout the day. The best chance for rain will south of the Tri-Cities and along the I-69 corridor. There could be some heavier rain further south and a few rumbles of thunder, too. Temperatures will be held in check because of this rain with highs only in the lower 70s.

A very unsettled weather pattern sets up to begin the week with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. We may see a brief break in the rain on Wednesday before more showers and storms move in late in the week.

