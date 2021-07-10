Fairness hearings on Flint water crisis settlement set for next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A look ahead to an important week for people in Flint recovering from the city’s water crisis.

Starting next week individuals and people involved in class action suits will share their perspective on a $641-million settlement.

We’ve been following this story since the deal was first proposed last year.

Since registration has come and gone. Now it’s time for a Judge to determine whether or not the proposed agreement is fair and reasonable.

ABC 12 spoke directly with attorneys who will be at the hearings next week along with the former Mayor Karen Weaver, who will be speaking up during the hearing.

“The people of Flint deserve. We deserve much more than what is in that settlement,” said Weaver.

“One of the things we have been waiting for is, you know, for those of us that had objections, a chance to really put them on the record. And even though they’re on the record because we filed the objections, it will be nice to have the opportunity to be able to talk with the judge, and let the judge hear our objections.”

Weaver feels the settlement that has been presented is not fair and that Flint residents deserve much more.

Another topic that’ll come up next week is the attorney fees which Attorney Frank Bednarz with the Center for Class Action Fairness says is a significant chunk of the proposed settlement.

“That’s where our clients objected, we didn’t object to the settlement itself just for the basically $202-million fee requests that we contend is too high,” he said.

Attorney Valdemar Washington will object to the settlement on behalf of his clients.

He says if its approved the way it is there is no guarantee there is going to be anything for the future, the settlement is what you get.

“What happens to the family members who had to contend with the result of the poisoning, you know, the parents, the moms, the dads who had to take the children,” said Washington.

“In terms of the impact that it’s had on their neurological systems. I mean, that kind of injury also needs to be considered and compensated and in my view it’s not in the current setup.”

Washington says the decision is ultimately up to the judge.

“She can give it approval in its current format, in which case there will probably be direct appeals to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Or she can say, I’m not going to approve it, and go back to the drawing board.”

Those hearings start next week, July 12th.

U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy will host the first on Monday starting at 10 am.

On Tuesday starting at 10 am, the Court will hear from unrepresented objectors several community members, activists, and city council members have signed up to speak.

On Thursday starting at 9 am, the court will hear arguments on attorney fees.

All of these hearings will be broadcast on YouTube.

