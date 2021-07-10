Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past couple of days have been very pleasant.

Dry weather and less muggy too.

However, we’re about to go back to a more soggy and humid pattern once more.

Overnight will be cloudy with lows around 60 degrees.

Our chances for scattered rain increase Sunday with a few morning showers giving way to better rain chances during the afternoon for the Great Lakes Bay Region - Thumb and Flint area.

An easterly breeze will hold down temperatures to just either side of 70 degrees.

Normal is 82 this time of year.

Next week brings more “stick” in the air along with additional chances for rain through Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

