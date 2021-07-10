Advertisement

Mid-Michigan movie theater hiring for all positions

Emagine Theater in Birch Run
Emagine Theater in Birch Run
By Matt Franklin
Jul. 10, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/2021) - Emagine Theaters are on a hiring blitz at all of its locations, including mid-Michigan.

The entertainment group is looking to fill jobs in all of it’s positions.

Jobs start at $12 and hour.

In the mid-Michigan area, Emagine has locations in Birch Run and Hartland.

For more information on how to apply https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/careers/

