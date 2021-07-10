Mid-Michigan movie theater hiring for all positions
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/2021) - Emagine Theaters are on a hiring blitz at all of its locations, including mid-Michigan.
The entertainment group is looking to fill jobs in all of it’s positions.
Jobs start at $12 and hour.
In the mid-Michigan area, Emagine has locations in Birch Run and Hartland.
For more information on how to apply https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/careers/
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.