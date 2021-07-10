Midland Police searching for hit and run driver
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/2021) - Police in the city of Midland are looking for a hit and run driver who seriously hurt a bicyclist Friday afternoon.
According to the department, an SUV hit a 51-year-old woman riding her bike near Jefferson Avenue and Wanetah Drive.
The description of the vehicle varies, but witnesses say either a dark SUV or a silver SUV took off north on Jefferson after the crash around 4:20 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle likely has damage to the front end.
Please call police if you have anymore information.
