Advertisement

Detroit going green to help slow flooding during heavy rains

Green stormwater infrastructure features are designed to hold and slowly release rainfall into sewers.
This March 14, 2013 file photo shows the skyline of the city of Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya,...
This March 14, 2013 file photo shows the skyline of the city of Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - (7/11/21) - Massive amounts of green are being spent to find “green” ways to help prevent basements, yards, streets and freeways in Detroit from flooding during heavy storms like one last month.

Of the $100 million pumped each year into infrastructure upgrades for the city’s aging water and sewer systems, $10 million goes toward installing detention ponds, bioswales, rain gardens and permeable pavement.

The features are called green stormwater infrastructure. They’re designed to hold and slowly release rainfall into sewers, lessening flooding that has plagued Detroit and other older cities for decades.

To learn more about how the city is implementing green stormwater infrastructure click here.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boys to rally Saturday in Grand Rapids
Smoke from two house fires in Flint was visible on the horizon from I-69 on Friday.
Multiple house fires reported in Flint within about 5 minutes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

Latest News

Flint City Hall extending hours starting Monday
Midland Police searching for hit and run driver
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
17 year old in critical condition following shooting in Flint
Emagine Theater in Birch Run
Mid-Michigan movie theater hiring for all positions