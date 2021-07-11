DEVELOPING: Shiawassee County man dead following officer-involved shooting, state police investigating

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) (7/11/2021)--An Owosso area man is dead and a state trooper on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Shiawassee County, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:21 Saturday evening in Bennington Township near the intersection of Brewer and Morrice.

Initial investigation, according to police, showed the trooper in question was responding to reports of a man walking nearby and exhibiting strange behavior.

The trooper said he used his taser after the man became combative to no effect. The 37-year-old then, according to police, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The trooper reportedly attempted to disarm the man, who again allegedly took aim. At which point, the trooper returned fire, fatally wounding the man. The trooper was uninjured, according to Michigan State Police.

The First District Investigative Response Team, Michigan State Police Forensic Science Laboratory and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded.

The investigation continued at the time of publication, according to State Police, while the trooper involved remained on leave, per department policy. Their findings will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.

