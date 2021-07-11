Firefighter rescues kitten trapped under truck
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A tiny kitten found itself in a tight space, but firefighters came to the rescue.
A man flagged down the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue from a supermarket parking lot Saturday morning after he heard the cries of a kitten coming from his truck.
Firefighter Elaine Owens crawled under the truck and rescued the kitten, who had been stuck between the vehicle floor and the gas tank during the trip to the supermarket.
The furry little stowaway, who is believed to be 2 months old, was unharmed.
A bystander decided to give the kitten a home “and clean it up as the newest member of her family.”
