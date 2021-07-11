Flint City Hall extending hours starting Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/11/21) - Flint City Hall is expanding its hours this week.

The changes start Monday, July 12, 2021, as part of a phased reopening plan due to the coronavirus.

The city said it would now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

It said face masks were preferred but not required.

For more details on City of Flint offices implementing expanded hours, click here.

