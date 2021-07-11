Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A few showers dotted southern parts of mid-Michigan, but it didn’t amount to much.

Clouds and an easterly breeze kept afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Overnight, clouds will hang tough.

A spotty sprinkle is possible as we end up in the low 60s by daybreak.

Most of Monday will be dry.

There’s a better chance of scattered thunderstorms late Monday night.

Look for afternoon highs in the mid 70s - as our easterly wind continues.

Tuesday looks to be our wettest day of the week with a more general rain and scattered thunderstorms.

After a dry Wednesday - more scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible both Thursday and Friday.

