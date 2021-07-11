Rain chances lower but still exist to wrap up the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We continue to track the chance for rain today, but latest indications show that this rain will not make it as far north as previously expected which means many of us will stay rain-free to wrap up the weekend. A warm front will be lifting into Michigan throughout the day, but it should stall just south of Mid-Michigan. This is where most of the rain will fall today so right now, it looks like just a few isolated to scattered showers are possible along I-69 and south. Further north, a stray sprinkle or a brief shower will be possible but generally dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, though with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from east-northeast at 10-15 mph.

Overnight, a stray shower or two will be possible but mostly dry with cloudy skies. We start the work week with another chance for rain and a few scattered thunderstorms. Right now, it doesn’t look like this will be widespread. Highs on Monday are in the middle to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. We see a brief break from active weather on Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine a very low storm chance. Temps will be in the middle 80s.

Most of our rain chances the next few days are scattered but it looks like our next best chance for widespread rain will come Thursday into Friday as a cold front slowly slides through Mid-Michigan. It is possible that we could see some heavier rain as this front moves through so this will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

