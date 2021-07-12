Animal shelters packed during kitten season in Mid-Michigan

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - This is a great time to consider adopting a cat or kitten.

Animal shelters and rescues in Mid-Michigan are practically overflowing with felines. Fenton Adopt-A-Pet has 87 cats available for adoption. It is kitten season and that means they need a lot of help.

“Because of the pandemic last year, a lot of the vet offices had to be closed so the TNR’s -- the low cost spay neuter programs -- they had to stop,” said Executive Director Jody Maddock.

TNR stands for trap, neuter, return. Because those programs came to a halt, animal pregnancies started to rise. So the more kittens that are at shelters and rescues means they need more of everything.

“In the past, we would have highs and lows. It would kind of wax and wane a little bit as far as we’d have a lot of adoptions and then we’d have a little bit of a lull until we got more taken in,” Maddock said. “This year it is nonstop 85 to 100 cats at one time.”

Adopt-A-Pet sees about 50 cats and kittens during a normal summer, so the current population is double. Those cats require a lot of work cuddling, feeding, playing and socializing, which is where the need for volunteers comes into play.

“In a given day, we have one staff person in the morning for the cats and one in the evening for the cats. And when we have this many cats, we have to have volunteers to support this many,” Maddock said.

The shelter, which is a no-kill facility, is asking for things like food, toys, foster homes, donations, cat litter and even volunteers to play with the kitties.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.