Advertisement

Animal shelters packed during kitten season in Mid-Michigan

Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton asking for more volunteers and donations to keep up
Cats at Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton
Cats at Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - This is a great time to consider adopting a cat or kitten.

Animal shelters and rescues in Mid-Michigan are practically overflowing with felines. Fenton Adopt-A-Pet has 87 cats available for adoption. It is kitten season and that means they need a lot of help.

“Because of the pandemic last year, a lot of the vet offices had to be closed so the TNR’s -- the low cost spay neuter programs -- they had to stop,” said Executive Director Jody Maddock.

TNR stands for trap, neuter, return. Because those programs came to a halt, animal pregnancies started to rise. So the more kittens that are at shelters and rescues means they need more of everything.

“In the past, we would have highs and lows. It would kind of wax and wane a little bit as far as we’d have a lot of adoptions and then we’d have a little bit of a lull until we got more taken in,” Maddock said. “This year it is nonstop 85 to 100 cats at one time.”

Adopt-A-Pet sees about 50 cats and kittens during a normal summer, so the current population is double. Those cats require a lot of work cuddling, feeding, playing and socializing, which is where the need for volunteers comes into play.

“In a given day, we have one staff person in the morning for the cats and one in the evening for the cats. And when we have this many cats, we have to have volunteers to support this many,” Maddock said.

The shelter, which is a no-kill facility, is asking for things like food, toys, foster homes, donations, cat litter and even volunteers to play with the kitties.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boys to rally Saturday in Grand Rapids
DEVELOPING: Shiawassee County man dead following officer-involved shooting, state police investigating
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
17 year old in critical condition following shooting in Flint
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

A festival ride in Michigan was caught on camera malfunctioning.
Mid-Michigan residents leery of carnival rides before Cherry Festival incident
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the $4 million temporary bridge carrying M-30 over the Tobacco...
Delayed $300,000 project on M-30 causes more traffic delays near Edenville
State regulators shut down 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City for alleged health and safety violations.
State regulators shut down Bay City marijuana processor over health violations
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper