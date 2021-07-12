Advertisement

Authorities identify bodies of 3 people found in Detroit-area boat fire

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol.(source: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of three people whose bodies were found on a boat that caught fire at a Detroit-area marina.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victims were identified as 60-year-old Mark Matthews of Williston, North Dakota, and 43-year-old Jason Miron and 41-year-old Stephanie Arzola, both of Grand Rapids.

The 38-foot boat caught fire July 3 at Fox Marina in Harrison Township, northeast of Detroit. A dog also was found dead on the boat.

Officials believe the fire started on a sofa in the main living area of the boat’s cabin. Foul play was not suspected.

