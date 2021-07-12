State regulators shut down Bay City marijuana processor over health violations

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City marijuana processor lost its operating license days after state regulators announced a recall of its products.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency suspended the license for 3843 Euclid LLC to process medical and recreational marijuana. State officials pointed to a number of health and safety violations alleged in the company’s operations, leading to a recall last Wednesday.

Regulators previously suspended the business’ license in August 2020 after determining that employees contaminated prerolled marijuana products with their saliva. The business was required to terminate several employees, hired new supervisors and compliance officials, developed training materials and demonstrated compliance.

The state reinstated the license for 3843 Euclid LLC last fall with additional restrictions and conditions in place through August this year.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency says 3843 Euclid LLC produced thousands of marijuana infused edibles on March 23 and took samples for required safety compliance testing. They were entered into the statewide monitoring system six days later as passing.

However, marijuana regulators found about 10,000 Covert Cups in a vault at the Bay City facility in different consumer packaging than what the processor logged in the compliance testing database. Regulators determined the compliance testing did not cover a fully representative sample of the batch, leading to the recall.

Michigan marijuana regulators also allege the following violations after watching surveillance video:

Nobody from the company observed the sampling process for Covert Cups.

An employee ate food or marijuana edibles openly inside the business.

Employees were allowed to wear only street clothes in the production areas.

Employees used their cell phones with gloved hands during their work.

Employees did not wash hands as often as recommended.

An employee opened an ingredient to use during the production process and touched a finger to her lips at least eight times.

An employee licked a spatula used during the production process and then continued using it to stir products at least twice.

“Michigan’s marijuana laws and rules were established to provide safe sources of marijuana to Michigan residents, and it is important that we take action against those facilities that disregard the rules,” said Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo.

As of Monday, 3843 Euclid LLC is prohibited from processing marijuana for medicinal or recreational use pending a hearing with state regulators.

Anyone with the affected Covert Cups should return them to their provisioning center or marijuana retailer for proper disposal. Provisioning centers are required to notify medical marijuana patients of who purchased the products about the recall.

