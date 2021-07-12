Advertisement

Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County Sheriff's Office(source: WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after uncovering a body in a field Sunday and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sheriff Chris Swanson took to Facebook to inform the public from the scene in the 5100 block of South Vassar Road near Jordan Road in Atlas Township.

Deputies responded around noon Sunday, according to the post.

Swanson said investigators considered the death suspicious and, moving forward, would treat it as a homicide.

He identified the victim as 34-year-old Jesse James Byers.

Byers had an address in Flint, but lived in Atlas Township at the time of his death, according to the Sheriff’s Office, though it remained unclear whether Byers had been found on his own property.

Investigators determined Byers died as early as overnight Sunday or as late as 5:00 Sunday morning.

Swanson vowed to find those responsible and solicited tips from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office directly or through Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.

