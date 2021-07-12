Advertisement

Crew of fisherman catches 39-pound salmon during MI tournament

The big catch was made over the weekend in Muskegon.
A group of fishermen caught a 39-pound record-setting salmon during a Muskegon tournament over...
A group of fishermen caught a 39-pound record-setting salmon during a Muskegon tournament over the weekend.(Tournament Trail / Facebook)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. - (7/12/21) - A group of fishermen reeled in a 39-pound record-setting salmon during a Muskegon tournament over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday during the Tournament Trail Muskegon Open.

Organizers said the fishermen included Nate Wellman and his son Jackson Cole.

Reports said it took the group about an hour to wrestle the salmon.

The Tournament Trail Muskegon Open said it was the heaviest fish in its history. It posted about the great catch on Facebook.

To learn more about Tournament Trail events or see a list of the 2021 Open Results click here.

