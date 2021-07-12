Crew of fisherman catches 39-pound salmon during MI tournament

MUSKEGON, Mich. - (7/12/21) - A group of fishermen reeled in a 39-pound record-setting salmon during a Muskegon tournament over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday during the Tournament Trail Muskegon Open.

Organizers said the fishermen included Nate Wellman and his son Jackson Cole.

Reports said it took the group about an hour to wrestle the salmon.

The Tournament Trail Muskegon Open said it was the heaviest fish in its history. It posted about the great catch on Facebook.

To learn more about Tournament Trail events or see a list of the 2021 Open Results click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.