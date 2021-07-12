Delayed $300,000 project on M-30 causes more traffic delays near Edenville

EDENVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - More construction detours are coming to Edenville just a few months after finally seeing M-30 reopen to traffic after the Edenville Dam disaster wiped out the roadway.

The $300,000 repaving project beginning this week was slated for last year, but the Michigan Department of Transportation had to postpone.

Part of the 1.5-mile stretch of M-30 leading up to the Tobacco River bridge was washed away by floods and recently replaced. The entire roadway was supposed to see repairs last year, but the section from Curtis Road to the Midland-Gladwin county line was put on hold so MDOT could deal with more pressing issues.

“Certain projects had to be postponed because there’s other work that had to occur in order to allow time to properly stage whatever was planned. So it might mean projects like this that were on the books and planned for years were postponed,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

While MDOT says the repairs would be about the same, the road may be in even worse shape than before because of detours.

“There have been different portions of the roadway that saw very different traffic patterns than what they were typically used to, in addition to all the construction traffic,” Hall said. “That’s hauling in materials and bridge pieces, which under normal circumstances you wouldn’t consider.”

The resurfacing will start Tuesday and last until the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.