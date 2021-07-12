Advertisement

Former owner of mid-Michigan dams says disaster was avoidable

Lee Mueller says he asked Wixom Lake Association for financial help in 2013
Lee Mueller
Lee Mueller(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since last year’s mid-Michigan dam failures, the man who operated the dams is making his first public statements about the disaster.

Lee Mueller operated Boyce Hydro, the company that ran four dams that created Wixom, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood Lakes.

He is being sued by a number of property owners and the state, and federal regulators have fined him $15 million dollars.

One of those lawsuits is in Saginaw County Circuit Court, and there was a motion by his attorneys to withdraw themselves from the case. We could not reach the attorneys for comment, but we did speak with Mueller himself, who says he has no attorneys at this point.

Mueller lives in Nevada and that is where we were able to reach him by telephone. He says he is unemployed and when we asked him about the catastrophic dam failures in May of 2020, that has caused so much hardship for so many families in MIdland, Gladwin and Saginaw Counties, he told me “it was a terrible situation that took place and it was completely avoidable.”

When asked what he meant by that, he went on to say that he asked the Wixom Lake Association for financial help with the Edenville Dam, he says “they took an adversarial approach and didn’t help him out financially.”

We asked if he took any responsibility for what happened, he responded by saying he said as much as he wanted to about the whole situation.

Mueller did say he no longer has an attorney working on the civil court cases he faces in Michigan. He says he will represent himself in those matters.

Attorney Lawrence Kogan told me today he is representing Mueller at no cost when it comes to cases in federal and bankruptcy courts.

We did speak with a Wixom Lake Association board member today who declined to comment on Mueller’s claim that the association was asked to help him and Boyce Hydro in 2013.

I could not reach the Four Lakes Task Force, the entity that now owns the four dam properties, for comment on Mueller’s statements.

