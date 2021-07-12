Frankenmuth company using goats to clear riverfront property

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A milling company in Frankenmuth is taking a unique approach to clear its property along the Cass River downtown by using goats.

The Star of the West Milling Co. has enlisted the help of 10 goats to clear the property.

“We have rented some goats,” said Lisa Woodke, sustainability director for the milling company. “Ten goats specifically for what they’re calling ‘goatscaping’”.

Woodke said the goats have been in town since Wednesday and are acting as nature’s lawnmower along the river.

“They are eating down the riverbank to help us control the weeds that are on there and the noxious plants,” she said.

The property where the goats are at is very steep near the river. Woodke said it would have been nearly impossible to get any sort of equipment in there to clear the weeds and plants. She said some other alternatives included using chemicals to get rid of the weeds but they did not feel it was a safe way to go.

“Spraying a herbicide or pesticide on the riverbank so close to the water wouldn’t be a good choice,” Woodke said.

Using the goats in this way is also a more sustainable and greener way to go about it.

“What’s surprising when you start looking into the different ways to do things, you maybe always did something the same way but there’s lots of options out there that you can do just a little bit greener or a little bit different,” Woodke said. “This is one of those options for us.”

The goats came from Twin Willow Ranch in Milan. They made the hour and a half trip to Frankenmuth a few days ago and will be in town until at least Wednesday.

ABC12 did speak to one of the owners of the ranch, Mike Mourer. He said they started using their goats like this about a decade ago and business is booming.

“We’ve got so much work right now, that anybody new that’s calling, we’re just putting them on the schedule for next year already,” he said.

Mourer said his family has had goats for nearly 20 years and that they got the idea to use them to help clear weeds and plants after seeing it done in other parts of the country.

“We had seen back 10 plus years ago that the goats were being used out west in California a lot for trying to keep down the fire hazards that are out there,” Mourer said. “So we thought well, why not see if we can?”

Mourer said they will do residential and commercial projects and try to stick in the southeast Michigan region.

More information about Twin Willow Ranch can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.