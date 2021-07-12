Genesee County Sheriff’s Office looking for more clues on Atlas Township’s man’s death

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators were seeking more clues on a man’s death discovered in Atlas Township over the weekend.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office had not announced any arrests in the death of 34-year-old Jesse James Byers by Monday afternoon. Byers’ body was found in the 5100 block of South Vassar Road near Jordan Road around noon Sunday.

Sheriff Chris Swanson discussed the case on Facebook from the scene.

****Homicide Investigation Update - Atlas Township**** Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 11, 2021

The sheriff’s office believe Byers died sometime during the early morning hours of Sunday. Swanson said investigators considered Byers’ death suspicious and will treat it as a homicide.

Investigators say Byers had an address in Flint, but he was living in Atlas Township at the time of his death. Police weren’t immediately sure whether Byers owns the property where he was found dead.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

