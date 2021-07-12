Head-on crash claims life of Arenac County man; Flint driver airlifted

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Arenac County man died and a Flint resident sustained severe injuries after a head-on crash Sunday evening.

Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Devin Davidson of Au Gres was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west on M-61 around 6:15 p.m. when he crossed the center line near Melita Road and hit a trailer being towed by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound.

Davidson lost control after hitting the trailer and hit a 2007 Ram pickup truck, which overturned and trapped the 38-year-old driver from Flint inside.

Davidson was pronounced dead on the scene. The Flint resident was airlifted to a trauma center downstate for treatment of serious injuries while several other people in the three vehicles went to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the crash.

