Healthcare Heroes: Frankenmuth rally honors pandemic workers alongside vets, first-responders

Project Front Line Rally
Project Front Line Rally(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (7/11/2021)--With most of the state’s coronavirus restrictions all but off the books, tributes typically geared toward military veterans, now increasingly also honor the individuals who made the reopening possible: our healthcare heroes.

A rally in Michigan’s Little Bavaria Sunday recognized their service and sacrifice while performing an important service.

“We just go with the flow but when we’re flying with a patient, it can definitely… crank the adrenaline up.”

Paramedic Rudy Rakan spends his days saving lives aboard a Flight Care helicopter. Rounding between several different hospitals at the height of the pandemic, he admits there were some dark moments.

“That’s got to weigh down on you.”

“Yeah. It can,” he responded.

Rudy and a host of fellow healthcare workers transitioned from the cockpit to the guests of honor in Frankenmuth Sunday, as part of an Operation: Front Line Rally. The event was recently expanded to include healthcare heroes alongside military vets and other first-responders.

“What our doctors, nurses and front-line workers did, they deserve it,” Co-Founder Larry Schluckebier related. “They put their lives on the line. They’re the heroes too. So, we wanted to include them.”

Back with a solid turnout in 2021, Project Front Line not only gives the public a chance to meet the folks who put their lives on the line, but also connects vets and first-responders with needed resources to combat the stresses of trauma and other demands of the job they do every day.

“They’re here to help with information,” Schluckebier explained. “Anything they can do to make their lives better… it’s great because this is what it’s all about: to thank our people out there.”

“It’s a big community,” Bob Green, an army veteran, related. “Everybody works together and it’s great to see them honored.”

Sergeant Green spent years working with the military police and currently heads veterans’ org Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. He shared a message of support for his counterparts in healthcare:

“Thank you for what you do every day,” Green said. “They don’t get recognized. They’re not in a uniform… they’re there every day, day in and day out. Everything that happens is because they’re there.”

Rudy told ABC12 the pandemic had only reinforced his career choice. While the recognition is nice, he’s not doing it for the applause, but because it’s what he loves.

“I still enjoy my job every day,” he explained. “I get to come in and help people out and fly around. I can’t complain.”

