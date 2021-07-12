Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather conditions across Mid-Michigan ranged from cloud-filtered sunshine and comfortable temperatures across the northern parts of the area, to overcast, humid conditions across the southern parts of the area where a few showers also popped up in a few spots.  The trend for the night will be for skies to cloud over up north, and for some rain to push into our area from the south.  Low temperatures overnight will range from the middle, to upper 60s.

An umbrella will be a useful item to have handy Tuesday.  Some scattered showers look to be a good bet early in the day.  As the day wears on, the intensity and coverage of the rain will likely increase.  There will also be some thunderstorms that will be developing, so some locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out.  South to southwesterly winds will prevail as the rain comes and goes, so temperatures for the afternoon will push easily through the 70s.

Wednesday will see the return of some sunshine, but don’t put your umbrella away.  Some spotty showers will develop for the afternoon as temperatures make a move back into the 80s with more humidity in the air.  A more widespread pattern of rain and thunderstorms is expected to return for Thursday.  Again, some heavy downpours look to be a good bet.  Right now it looks like the rain will end early Friday, setting the stage for a pleasant weekend.

We will be tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms on ABC12 News. - JR

Most Read

Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boys to rally Saturday in Grand Rapids
DEVELOPING: Shiawassee County man dead following officer-involved shooting, state police investigating
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
17 year old in critical condition following shooting in Flint
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Rain and Storms are on the Way...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
WJRT July 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
Mild temperatures with a little rain
WJRT July 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast